Build a surfer's portfolio to ride inflation waves

With the signals around inflation contradictory, interest rates still look unlikely to fall much for a while.

Indeed, there is still a risk they will go too high - or already are too high. The impacts of this on a world that has become hooked on quantitative easing, zero inflation and low interest rates could be so serious as to tank economies, in turn forcing central bankers to drop rates very quickly indeed.

This sort of uncertainty and volatility is nothing new. In the mid-1960s to early '80s we saw inflation - and interest rates - soar and crash in waves.

US CPI inflation 1965 to 1985

Source: Bloomberg

Building resilience to the cycle

Success or failure for long-term investors should not be dependent on their ability to anticipate business cycles and central bank decisions. They need to invest in resilient businesses that are virtually immune to these fast-moving and unpredictable tides. That means building a portfolio that can surf the waves.

Before considering what this might look like, I should point out that higher interest rates are not entirely unwelcome. What happened in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis was not normal.

The QE era of zero inflation and low interest rates encouraged inefficient use of capital, fuelling a broad array of speculative investments - from real estate deals to ever-earlier-stage businesses - with little chance of success. This is not healthy for capital markets.

That era is definitely over. Cheap capital has been eviscerated. But the excess still needs to be flushed from the system. We are yet to see all the knock-on effects in property and shadow banking.

More uncertainty is surely to come, but a purge could be good for successful older businesses delivering profitable goods and services. They will see competition fall away.

There will be some areas that have been under-invested for a long time that will still need capital, like copper production. Copper is vital as we build renewable energy infrastructure and become more dependent on electricity for heating and transport. But the profits available should be sufficient to cover the increased costs of capital.

Stocks with a tailwind

So how does this all affect investors? There will be a repricing of equity. Many quality companies have found themselves ignored by investors in recent years. Markets have been too obsessed with tech companies that are unprofitable but gilded with the allure of monumental growth potential.

Fintech darling Affirm, one of the ‘buy now, pay later' companies, was not long ago on 40x price sales before dropping >90%.

It is still striving for profitability. That model may well be about to meet a credit cycle. The prospects for quality, ‘bird in the hand' stocks now look much more attractive. Many of these have growth potential, too. It may not count as monumental, but it is a lot more realistic.

For me, one of the best places to unearth these resilient winners is in areas of the market enjoying secular growth, like automation.

Wage inflation can be incredibly sticky, but high labour costs encourage investment to improve productivity - something we have seen too little of in the past decade. Globalisation allowed companies to offshore production to low-wage economies.

Deglobalisation will reverse that process. In that scenario the only way to maintain profitability is either to raise prices or to automate. The latter is more sustainable.

Healthcare is another area of secular growth, simply because we have an ageing population.

There will be more demand for healthcare, but that does not necessarily mean this is always profitable.

The companies most likely to generate strong sustainable profits in this area are those that help to reduce costs. That may be because their innovative technologies and products or drugs reduce patient time in expensive hospitals or enable cheaper treatment and simpler, quicker testing.

These are just two examples.

Investors who build a ‘surf' portfolio of well-managed, profitable businesses operating in areas of resilient growth - and who buy these companies at a reasonable price - should be able to thrive over the long term, regardless of whether inflation is strong or weak and whether interest rates are up or down.

The good news is that global investors have plenty of options of companies that fit this bill.

There is enormous uncertainty about interest rates and inflation - the waves have got higher. But investors need not be frightened to dip their toes in the water if they have the right board. We are optimistic about the opportunities out there.

Alex Stanić is head of global equities at Artemis Investment Management