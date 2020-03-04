andrew formica
Buxton named lead manager of Jupiter UK Growth trust
Replaces Steve Davies
Jupiter shares boosted on £390m Merian GI acquisition deal
Acquisition makes firm the UK's second-largest retail fund manager
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
The biggest CEO moves of last year
Looking back at the most high-profile transfers
Wagstaff and Formica: Jupiter move was about getting back to something much more focused
Managers on steering the firm in a new direction
Majedie
Round-up of diversity coverage
Keith Skeoch becomes deputy chair of IA board
Formica returns to board
Jupiter shakes up global distribution team
Trio of promotions
Jupiter's Formica hopes Darwall stays as it looks to attract further talent
Looking to add new strategies
H1 2019: What made the headlines?
It wasn't all Brexit
Ex-Janus Henderson distribution head Wagstaff to join Jupiter
Nick Ring to leave firm
The big asset manager CEO moves of the past six months
Who made the headlines?
'He has a big job on his hands': Reaction to Jupiter hiring Formica as CEO
Takeover rumours continue
Jupiter hires Formica as CEO as Slendebroek steps down in March 2019
Slendebroek has been CEO since 2014
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
Former Janus Henderson co-CEO Formica joins Artorius board
Left firm after Weil named sole CEO
Janus Henderson suffers $7bn net outflows in just six months
$4.3bn outflows since Formica's departure
Janus Henderson's Formica and Wagstaff to depart as Weil named sole CEO
End of co-CEO structure
Royal Wedding Gallery: The biggest UK/US tie-ups before Harry and Meghan get hitched
Most famous Transatlantic unions
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees
Judgement made by High Court
Janus Henderson's Formica calls on industry to demonstrate active management benefits
Suits rising rate environment
Janus Henderson suffers $10.2bn in outflows in year of merger
Merger completed in May 2017