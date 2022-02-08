Jupiter appoints from HSBC AM for head of sustainability role

Sandra Carlisle hired

Andrew Formica of Jupiter
Andrew Formica of Jupiter

Jupiter has hired Sandra Carlisle from HSBC Asset Management as its new head of sustainability, with responsibility for implementing its sustainability strategy and leading its newly established corporate sustainability function.

Carlisle will lead Jupiter's corporate sustainability team, with support from a new corporate sustainability manager, which has been tasked with implementing a "cohesive" sustainability strategy across the company's "dual corporate and investment footprint".

At HSBC Asset Management, Carlisle had been global ESG lead for the institutional business since 2017, overseeing the launch of several ESG and impact funds, and between 2018 and 2020 chaired the HSBC Asset Management Climate Business Council.

Prior to that, she was head of responsible investment at Newton Investment Management where she managed the global ESG research team across equities, fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

MSCI: Energy sector biggest risk to aligning portfolios with climate goals

Andrew Formica, CEO of Jupiter, said: "Sandra's appointment signals our desire to continue to build and deliver a competitive and compelling offering in this crucially important area.

"As a pioneer in responsible investing and with an established track record of engaged and effective stewardship, we are focused as a business on maintaining our distinctive leadership position, always with our clients' best interests at our heart."

The new corporate sustainability team has been created by Jupiter to integrate sustainability, drive external engagement with clients, and collaborate with external bodies at an industry level, in addition to developing targets and reporting to support the company strategy.

Jupiter recently launched the Dynamic Bond ESG fund, which is a bespoke version of its Jupiter Dynamic Bond fund, but with a focus on sustainability, and added the Jupiter Global Ecology Bond fund to its environmental solutions suite.

