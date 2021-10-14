Jupiter 'advanced' in securing successor for CIO as Pearson steps down

Will remain until 2022

clock • 1 min read
Stephen Pearson, CIO of Jupiter, is retiring
Image:

Stephen Pearson, CIO of Jupiter, is retiring

Jupiter is “well advanced” in the process to appoint a new chief investment officer after the incumbent, Stephen Pearson, has announced his intention to retire from the industry.

Pearson, who has been at Jupiter for over 20 years and in the industry for over 35 years, will remain with the company until 2022 to ensure a "seamless handover," a spokesperson said.

Pearson commented that this feels like "a natural moment" for him to step back and "devote more time to my growing portfolio of interests outside the industry".   

"We have achieved a lot in the 12 years I have been involved in the management of our teams, broadening our investment capabilities into new asset classes and extending our client reach beyond the UK," he said.  "With the integration of Merian now complete and the managers settled on the new platform and brand, it is right for new leadership in fund management to take our teams forward on the next stage of the journey."

Along with being "instrumental" to the acquisition of Merian, during his time at Jupiter Pearson created and structured the CIP function and broadened the range of investment strategies offered.

Andrew Formica, CEO of Jupiter, said: "Stephen's contribution to the company cannot be overstated. His strong leadership, relentless commitment to clients and clear vision has seen Jupiter's fund management team through the most challenging of market conditions and situations, not least of which has been the recent impact of the global pandemic.

"His commitment to retaining and nurturing talented individuals across our investment floor has been a huge contributor to the dynamic, active investment culture on which we pride ourselves at Jupiter.

"I would like to sincerely thank Stephen for his support in ensuring this orderly transition and look forward to sharing news of his successor in due course."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Nicholls ups gearing on China trust to capitalise on opportunities

Passive trumps active in latest Morningstar Barometer

More on People moves

New hires to join in December and Q1 2022
People moves

AllianceBernstein boosts product and distribution teams with two senior hires

Appointments to boost EMEA product and client leadership in London

Jenny Turton
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
John Moorhead
People moves

Former Pictet EM head joins Australian investment boutique

Set to launch a GEM offering

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Giles Parkinson has been hired by CBAM
People moves

Close Brothers AM appoints new global funds managing director

Giles Parkinson previously worked for Aviva

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry Voice: The UK - A cheap market offering lots of opportunities for stock pickers.

11 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 