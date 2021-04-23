Alex Game
At the heart of sustainability: ESG principles have always been a part of smaller company investing
Overlooked firms deserve more attention
Unicorn AM promotes Game and Ormiston on UK equity funds
Added to UK Growth and Outstanding British Companies funds
Finding pockets of growth in UK markets
The UK economy continues to grow. However, ongoing wrangling over our exit from Europe and broader domestic political uncertainty has seen growth expectations reduced to a rather uninspiring 1.2% in 2019, according to official forecasters.