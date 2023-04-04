Unicorn appoints co-manager on UK Smaller Companies fund

Alex Game

Alex Game (pictured), has been made co-manage of Unicorn Smaller Companies fund.
Image:

Alex Game (pictured), has been made co-manage of Unicorn Smaller Companies fund.

Unicorn Asset Management has promoted Alex Game to co-manager of its UK Smaller Companies fund.

Game has served as assistant manager on the fund since January 2021.

He will now manage it alongside Simon Moon, who has been running the fund for the past 10 years.

Game joined Unicorn in 2014, before co-managing the Unicorn UK Growth fund in January 2021 alongside Fraser Mackersie.  

Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

Over the last ten years the Unicorn Smaller Companies fund has returned 125.18% versus the benchmark Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (ex IC) Index return of 68.46%, and the IA UK Smaller Companies return of 102.23%, according to Unicorn's data.

The fund is a high conviction portfolio, focusing on high quality, well capitalised businesses, which the managers believe have high growth prospects and which are trading at attractive valuations. 

Simon Moon, co-manager of Unicorn UK Smaller Companies fund said: "It has been an interesting decade to have been at the helm of a UK smaller companies fund, from Brexit to Covid, there has been a lot to negotiate, and we are pleased to be delivering better than benchmark returns to investors."

Moon added: "It has great to be working alongside Alex in his new role as co-manager on the fund. UK small caps have historically outperformed their larger cap rivals over the longer term and the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies fund will continue to hunt for those opportunities". 

