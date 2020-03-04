Africa
Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Consumer goods stocks under threat from deforestation
Companies with FRC exposure must 'up their game'
The impact of shifting demographics
Population explosion still key driver of global markets
EM securities rebound in September with $38bn of inflows
'Pendular nature' to 2019 flows
Five key themes for emerging markets in 2019
Elections and oil prices among top talking points
SharingAlpha's July ratings list revealed
Who topped the standings for this month?
The impact of smartphones on emerging markets
How disruptive technologies are booming in Asia and Africa
2018 World Cup: Which team wins the World Cup of GDP?
Knockout contest by measuring each country's growth forecast
Moody's: Which emerging markets are most vulnerable to sharp rise in US interest rates?
Latin America and Caribbean at risk
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
OMGI shuts Pan African fund due to 'limited prospects'
Closes on 28 February
The demographic trends powering Africa's investment case
EMs in 'far better shape'
Fidelity's Price: Three EM areas offering 'compelling value'
Improved sentiment to the region
Are sub-Saharan investment returns proportional to the risks?
Few opportunities in electricity sector
Can Africa's equity markets rebound from their ten-year low?
Two hard years for African equities
Neptune Africa manager McKeaveney exits amid fund mergers
China and Africa funds to be merged away
Hermes' Greenberg: LatAm and EMEA could take over from Asia by 2017
Profitability will return
Alquity in investment team reshuffle after Africa manager exits
Sell becomes director of investment process
Emerging or submerging markets: Does it matter?
Taking an index agnostic approach to investing in emerging markets can be much more profitable over time than simply focusing on the index.
Ashmore co-founder Booth launches New Sparta AM
Focus on emerging markets
What have been the best (and worst) AIM investments over the past 20 years?
As the alternative investment market reaches its 20th anniversary this week, managers highlight some of the most impressive company successes - as well as the major failures on the junior market - over the past two decades.