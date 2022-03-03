Deep Dive: Focus on EM sustainability needed

When COP26 took place in November last year, it was all about the international community helping design and deliver a more sustainable future for both people and the planet. But while the steps that developed countries are taking came under a great deal of scrutiny, there has arguably been less attention on the advancement - and financing - of sustainability in emerging markets.

Of course, all eyes are on China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, responsible for around 30% of global CO₂ emissions. The country has made a series of commitments including to become carbon neutral by 2060, meaning its carbon emissions would be balanced out by funding an equivalent amount of carbon reduction elsewhere. China also recently announced plans to cut its reliance on fossil fuels to below 20% by 2060. In line with these targets, it is now the leading renewable energy technology producer and exporter, demonstrating its strong commitment towards sustainability.

Outside of China, other emerging markets are making big strides in terms of environmental policies. For example, Brazil has been adding ethanol to its fuel to reduce reliance on gasoline for almost 50 years, and in 2020 the national average consumption of biofuel was 0.72 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per person, considerably higher than the global average of 0.08 boe per person. In addition, some 84% of Brazil's electricity comes from renewable sources, one of the highest proportions globally.

With an abundance of solar and wind power to harness, Chile also has extensive capacity for renewable energy. In 2020 the country set a goal to become one of the world's top producers and exporters of green hydrogen, a key initiative towards the goal of driving down global consumption of fossil fuels.

Of course, other regions are less advanced in their sustainability policies, with Africa an example of where there is still much work to be done.

From an investor point of view, this means that there are huge opportunities for a positive environmental impact. The African Green Stimulus Programme, launched in 2021, is designed to support the continent's recovery response to the devastating socio-economic and environmental impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in a more green and sustainable manner. At the same time, given that a large percentage of Africa's labour force is employed in agriculture, there is a significant need for support to improve agricultural productivity, which could in turn lead to greater food security. In addition, millions of people in the continent are still without clean drinking water, another key area that must be addressed.

The development of the green bond market is a clear demonstration of both the commitment emerging markets have towards climate change and the appetite and opportunity for investors to contribute towards solving these issues. In 2020, some $40bn of green bonds were issued across emerging markets - a 20% increase from the previous year.

However, as investors, it is important to be aware that there are still many hurdles for emerging market countries to overcome in implementing sustainable policies.

For instance, many developing countries currently lack the technology to adopt renewable energy and/or the wealth to develop it, while poorer nations have more basic needs to address. Given the heterogeneity across emerging markets it is difficult to implement a one-size-fits-all model. For example, the terrain of Brazil makes the implementation of electric trains difficult, while the lack of infrastructure in Colombia means the adoption of sustainable technology is challenging.

Emerging market countries are some of the biggest carbon emitters, reflecting their rapid recent economic growth, often combined with cheaper carbon-intensive energy sources. However, carbon emissions per capita are significantly higher in developed markets, and the vast majority of the carbon budget has been used up historically by developed nations, in particular the European Union (EU) and the US.

Being aware of these nuances - and the opportunities and risks they pose to investors - is vital when pursuing an ESG agenda within emerging markets.

Chris Iggo is CIO of core investments at AXA Investment Managers