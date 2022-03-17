Higher food prices expected as war in Ukraine adds strain to supply chains

Before war broke out in Ukraine, countries across the globe were already contending with supply chain bottlenecks. Europe and Asia were both feeling the effects of a natural gas "crunch" noted Russell Vincett, portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. Natural gas is the key raw material in the production of nitrogen fertilisers.

Since Putin began his ‘special military operation' in Ukraine, the supply of natural gas-produced industrial ammonia and other mineral and chemical-based fertilisers will also be disrupted as Russia accounts for around 15% of global trade in nitrogenous fertilisers, Vincett explained.

The European Union has moved to sanction imports of potash - another key fertiliser ingredient - from Russia and Belarus. Both countries combined provide a total 33% of global potash fertiliser.

Ukraine itself is one of the world's so-called ‘bread baskets'. Vincett said: "Ukraine is estimated to contribute 12% of global wheat exports and both Ukraine and Russia also export barley and maize, which will combine to have a major effect on the already very tight global grain markets which will have consequences for farmers buying animal feed.

"Increased prices of animal feed could mean more expensive meat and dairy if farmers are forced to pass along costs to customers."

Critical

According to SilverStreet Capital CIO Gary Vaughan-Smith, a continued rally in agricultural commodities was expected prior to the conflict, and Putin's invasion has reinforced this trend.

He explained: "Wheat has been given much airtime because of its key importance and the Middle Eastern reliance on Black Sea wheat imports but corn, sunflower oil and barley will see significant reductions in supply.

"Vegetable oil-related agricultural commodities, such as palm oil and soya, have already seen significant price moves since the invasion, partly because of the worries about sunflower oil supplies, with Ukraine and Russia representing 73% of global sunflower oil exports."

Potential fertiliser shortages as a result of the war, and the likelihood of price rises, present a "critical" implication of the invasion, according to Vaughan-Smith.

He stated: "The net impact of lower application of fertiliser, other things being equal, are higher food prices globally.

"There is a high degree of risk that this leads to reduced crop yields globally, and that this will lead to further food price inflation for longer around the world and potential food shortages in some areas.

"In particular in Africa, we are expecting reduced crop yields in the coming season and this will have a negative impact on small-scale farmer incomes and may lead to food shortages in some of the poorest regions of the world.

"Hence, the Ukraine invasion has double impact on agricultural commodity prices, reinforcing the existing upward trends - it takes away supply of key crops and it reduces fertiliser applications on farms globally, reducing yields and food supply further."

Geopolitical agendas

"There is always a broader geopolitical agenda at play," Klisman Murati, CEO of Pareto Economics, told Investment Week.

"Russia has always seen itself as exceptional and has tried to remain a strong and significant power throughout its ever-changing titles," he explained.

"Despite its self-dictated importance and power, Europe has always been stronger. Europe has managed to do something Russia could not and that is extend its influence through the socio-economic institution of westernism."

Meanwhile, China has its own agenda - ‘China first'. But Russia has "no offer of mutual prosperity", Murati argued.

However, the impact of the broader geopolitical agenda on markets "is certainly something needing attention", he said.

The situation in Ukraine, and its impact on supply chains, is not a lesson for nation states to seek more fuel and food autonomy, according to the geopolitical expert.

"Even if leaders wanted to [become more independent], they would not be able to do it fast enough to see the proposed benefits during their time in office, not to mention the unintended consequences," said Murati.

But "increasing isolation" by the West and its commercial and financial institutions could likely provide China with the "perfect conditions" to strengthen its own institutions, while simultaneously weakening Russia - "but not for the reasons the West thinks".

As Russia continues to bombard Ukraine, the effects of this war are wide-reaching, one way or another, from the Middle East to Africa. As usual, those living in poverty are likely to suffer most as food and energy prices continue to rise.

Food shortages are likely to become more commonplace, while vast quantities continue to go to waste. According to the UN, around 1.3 billion tons of food is lost or wasted every year, causing $1trn in economic costs, as well as around $700bn and $900bn in environmental and social costs.

As BlueBay's Vincett stated: "Increasing agricultural prices and scarce food resources highlight once again the extremity of food loss and waste globally."