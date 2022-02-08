Fund selectors: Covid repercussions top economic risk in 2022

The 436 global fund selectors expect to "battle a difficult market landscape" in 2022 as inflation hits 30-year highs, central banks across the globe withdraw stimulus, while client expectations "exceed realistic returns", the survey found.

Between them, the fund selectors - based in 23 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe - manage a combined $12.6trn in client assets.

Half of them are concerned about the impact of supply chain disruptions to the global economy, while 45% said less supportive central bank policy is a top economic risk.

Global supply chain crisis to persist but still 'too early' to evaluate impact

Meanwhile, recent disruptions caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, such as frontline labour shortages, prompted 40% of the fund selectors to rank new Covid variants as a key cause for economic concern in 2022.

Nearly 40% also cited ever-deteriorating relations between the US and China as a risk to the global economy.

When it came to portfolio management, as many as seven in ten of the fund selectors saw interest rates as a key risk this year, while 68% ranked inflation - which is soaring across the globe despite central bank efforts to stifle it - as a top risk to portfolios.

Over 80% of the respondents also believe that low rates have distorted valuations.

Darren Pilbeam, head of UK sales at Natixis IM, said: "The retreat of central bank stimulus and an emphasis on the reopening trade are causing significant market shifts, which fund selectors expect to continue throughout 2022."

Unrest in Kazakhstan reveals underlying weaknesses and threatens energy supply chains

Despite the multiple risks weighing on the global economic landscape, beyond the challenging outlook long-term return assumptions are on the rise, according to the report.

Long-term return assumptions nudged higher in the 2022 outlook, up by 0.7% to 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

Nevertheless, Natixis IM noted fund selectors "may be challenged to meet the outsized expectations" of clients who were found to anticipate long-term returns of 14.5% in a separate survey.

Against this backdrop, fund selectors said they are positioning themselves to make tactical moves in 2022 in a bid to balance the risk and return potential of portfolios.

Interest in private assets is on the rise, as is the shift to ESG-focused investing. Fund selectors are looking to private markets in the search for yield replacements as interest rates remain at all-time lows.

Pilbeam added: "Investment firms are looking for diversified, strategic allocations to private assets, active management and ESG in response.

"High volatility of stocks and bonds, coupled with the potential for corrections across asset classes have led to an even split between those looking to pursue aggressive portfolios and those on the defensive."