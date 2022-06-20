Mirova acquires private debt EM climate specialist SunFunder

The Natixis Investment Managers affiliate acquired 100% of the equity of SunFunder on 3 June and absorbed its 38-strong team, which will be retained in its entirety to build out an emerging markets platform focused on clean energy and climate investment.

SunFunder has been financing renewable energy programmes in Africa and Asia for over 10 years, beginning with decentralised solar in Africa, and has since deployed $165m in investment across 58 companies, such as in off-grid solar systems for homes in Malawi, mini-grids in Kenya, and commercial and industrial roof installations in Nigeria and Thailand.

The two entities plan to launch a solar energy debt financing fund, worth up to $500m and covering 70 projects across Africa, Asia and Latin America. The first closing is expected by the end of the year.

"In order to thoroughly address the challenges that come with the fight against global warming and social inequalities, having a local presence in emerging countries is critical. We are delighted that SunFunder's teams, with their proven experience and expertise, are joining us," said Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova.

"Together, we will pursue our efforts to meet the needs of the real economy and increase the impact of our investments."

Mirova has existing impact activities across Europe, through its energy transition infrastructure, private equity, listed equities, and social impact investing.

The firm and its subsidiaries manage €27bn in assets, of which €2.2bn is invested in energy transition infrastructure, and €500m in natural capital.