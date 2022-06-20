Mirova acquires private debt EM climate specialist SunFunder

Building out EM clean energy platform

clock • 1 min read
Mirova to launch $500m solar energy debt financing fund in targeting emerging markets.
Image:

Mirova to launch $500m solar energy debt financing fund in targeting emerging markets.

London-based sustainability manager Mirova has acquired private debt emerging market climate investor SunFunder, for an undisclosed amount, in a move that aims to strengthen its debt financing capabilities and emerging market reach.

The Natixis Investment Managers affiliate acquired 100% of the equity of SunFunder on 3 June and absorbed its 38-strong team, which will be retained in its entirety to build out an emerging markets platform focused on clean energy and climate investment.

SunFunder has been financing renewable energy programmes in Africa and Asia for over 10 years, beginning with decentralised solar in Africa, and has since deployed $165m in investment across 58 companies, such as in off-grid solar systems for homes in Malawi, mini-grids in Kenya, and commercial and industrial roof installations in Nigeria and Thailand.

The two entities plan to launch a solar energy debt financing fund, worth up to $500m and covering 70 projects across Africa, Asia and Latin America. The first closing is expected by the end of the year.

Deep Dive: Investment opportunities in energy transition 

"In order to thoroughly address the challenges that come with the fight against global warming and social inequalities, having a local presence in emerging countries is critical. We are delighted that SunFunder's teams, with their proven experience and expertise, are joining us," said Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova.

"Together, we will pursue our efforts to meet the needs of the real economy and increase the impact of our investments."

Mirova has existing impact activities across Europe, through its energy transition infrastructure, private equity, listed equities, and social impact investing.

The firm and its subsidiaries manage €27bn in assets, of which €2.2bn is invested in energy transition infrastructure, and €500m in natural capital.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

CCLA IM taps Jupiter and Majedie with triple hire

finnCap CEO steps down

More on ESG

Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova
ESG

DWS, HSBC... a plea for impact and dual materiality

Evolution of finance is indispensable

Philippe Zaouati
clock 20 June 2022 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: ESG and sustainable investing - navigating adverse weather systems
ESG

Industry Voice: ESG and sustainable investing - navigating adverse weather systems

Hamish Chamberlayne, Head of Global Sustainable Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, answers key questions on the drivers shaping environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainable investing in 2022 and beyond.

Hamish Chamberlayne, Janus Henderson Investors
clock 20 June 2022 • 8 min read
David Osfield of the EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable Global Fund
ESG

Windfall tax on utilities could distract from focus on the green economy

Not the same as oil and gas

David Osfield
clock 17 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England makes fifth consecutive interest rates hike

16 June 2022 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers taps Sanlam and Rathbones for five senior hires

15 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: Why Europe's energy security will come from new energy - not more fossil fuels

16 June 2022 • 7 min read
04

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Fed confirms aggressive inflation mandate with biggest interest rate hike since 1994

16 June 2022 • 3 min read
06

Leigh Day and Harcus Parker merge Woodford claims for 'unified front' against Link

15 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot