Abenomics

Japan: Is all the bad news now priced in?
Japanese stocks have more than doubled their returns since December 2012, on the back of Abenomics, but many investors are still not convinced of the sustainability of the rally.

What does a declining population mean for Japan?
The Japanese stockmarket offers opportunities for investing in growth companies that are benefiting from structural changes in business or consumption patterns, or from demographic patterns such as the ageing, declining population.

ASI's Finn: Japan reform huge gamble
Shinzo Abe's landslide victory in last year's presidential election leaves him in an unprecedented position of power and likely to become the longest-serving Japanese premier ever.

Can there be any way back for Japan?
Can there be any way back for Japan?

Everyone likes low prices, but if I said to you the level of Japanese consumer prices are now at the same level as way back in October 1998, then correctly you would conclude something is not quite right.

