Suga or Suga-free, Japan's corporate governance reforms are not for turning

At the time, many highlighted that Suga's replacement could greatly increase the LDP's chances of winning Japan's next general election while also boosting economic stimulus. And, as a result, the country's Nikkei index quickly rocketed to its highest level since mid-April while the Topix vaulted to highs unseen since 1990.

As investors, we of course recognise that any leadership change will always have an impact on the way a nation and the companies within it are run. However, in this case, we believe that one area that will likely remain outside the influence of Suga's replacement, Fumio Kishida, is corporate governance reform.

Writing on the wall

Some might argue that the writing had been on the wall for Suga's short-lived premiership for some time.

Rightly or wrongly, Suga took the brunt of blame for Japan's failure to rein in the Covid-19 outbreak last year. And since then, his popularity has only continued to wane amid the nation's sluggish vaccination roll-out.

While markets try to figure out how a change in leadership could influence areas such as fiscal stimulus, foreign policy, and taxation, we expect the steady improvements we have seen in the way Japanese businesses approach corporate governance to continue.

An established movement

Japan has been shaking off its reputation for poor shareholder treatment since the beginning of Abe's long leadership.

Back then, former PM Abe promoted the nation's first-ever corporate governance and stewardship codes as part of his "Abenomics" programme of economic reform. And ever since, the improvements have been huge, even culminating in Japan notably enjoying its fifth consecutive year of world-beating dividend growth in 2019.

There is no question that government intervention was critical in initially getting this movement off the ground. However, our belief now is that it has enough momentum behind it to continue growing beyond the influence of the political sphere.

By far the biggest reason for this is the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which is currently finalising its biggest ever reorganisation.

Specifically, the TSE will thin out into three simple sections -Prime, Standard, and Growth—with each carrying listing criteria that reinforce Japan's Corporate Governance and Stewardship codes. This includes everything from high levels of liquidity and standards of shareholder treatment to minimum thresholds for tradable market capitalisation.

The goal is simple; to make firms boost their transparency, profitability, and liquidity.

What is even more welcoming is that companies appear to be listening.

Indeed, we are now seeing a number of large organisations announce sizeable share offerings in a bid to boost their liquidity. Take JR West, for example, which announced plans to sell shares worth $2.5 billion in early September.

Likewise, we are also seeing a rapidly growing number of firms take steps towards unwinding their cross-shareholdings. A great example here is Yamaha Corp, which announced last month that it would sell shares held in sister firm Yamaha Motor totalling an impressive 5.43% of total issued share capital.

And then there's the fact that—amid greater scrutiny by both the public and the media—the boards of many large Japanese firms are becoming much more accountable.

The best example of this, of course, is Toshiba. Last year, a shareholder-demanded investigation revealed that management had colluded with Japan's trade ministry to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence at last year's annual general meeting.

Previously, these sorts of stories were often swept under the rug in Japan. But in the wake of this report's release, we not only saw four senior executives forced out of Toshiba, but the company's chairman Osamu Nagayama also voted out in a shareholder revolt amid the launch of a major strategic review.

A bright future

The TSE recently revealed that more than two-thirds of its largest "First Section" companies now meet the requirements for listing on its new Prime section.

And it's this wave of effort to conform with the market's new standards alone that suggests to us improving corporate governance standards will continue to be a major focus for Japan long into the future—regardless of who is in charge at the top.

There are many companies still to fully appreciate the importance of capital efficiency and consistent shareholder returns. As a result, there is still a sizeable amount of cash left on Japan's corporate balance sheets. This cash has assisted companies through the pandemic and if attitudes to shareholders continue to improve, we expect increased levels to be returned in the future.

Richard Aston is portfolio manager of the CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc