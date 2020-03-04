50-year bonds
Focus on risk balancing, not picking the winners
Karsten Bierre warns of dangers of 'picking the winners'
The rise of the green bond market
The green bond market is only at its early stages of development but is experiencing steady growth over the last two years with strong activity across the primary market, writes Amundi's Marie-Anne Allier.
Seneca IM's Elston: BoE cannot boost economic growth alone
Government should step in
Roberts: Bond managers could face big trouble if inflation rises post QE2
It has been easy to make double-digit returns in the bond market over the past year, said Aegon's David Roberts, but managers will face a challenge if further QE causes inflation to rise.