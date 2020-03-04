3i
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 20 November
Two alternatives to the trusts on eye-watering premiums
Enthusiasm can sometimes get the better of all of us. Investors always find ways to justify prices for companies at any stage in the cycle, writes William Heathcoat-Amory, partner at Kepler Trust Intelligence.
Alternative options for 'growth-loving' UK income investors
It has been a turbulent few years for UK income investors.
Infrastructure and specialist property trusts lead fundraising tables in Q2
Despite difficult economic backdrop
The need for leverage
FEATURE
Investment trust analysts flag rate risk to booming infrastructure sector
Infrastructure trusts could face ‘haircuts' to NAV if rates rise and inflation assumptions are revised down, analysts have warned.
3i infrastructure head Hogg quits group
3i's head of its £1.2bn 3i Infrastructure trust, Cressida Hogg, has quit the firm to take on an unnamed role outside the group.
3i shares jump to 17-month high as F&C's Bramson builds stake
Shares in private equity firm 3i have risen 3% today after it revealed activist investor Edward Bramson had been buying shares via his Sherborne vehicle.
Beagles turns attention to domestic 'laggards'
Clive Beagles, manager of the £1.3bn JO Hambro Capital Management UK Equity Income fund, is continuing to back UK domestic names, throwing his weight behind unpopular "market laggards" Tesco and Halfords.
How to spot a good recovery story
EQUITIES
New 3i chief to cut jobs in cost-cutting drive
Incoming 3i chief executive Simon Borrows will this week announce plans to cut staff and shut a number of the group's overseas offices, according to reports.
3i set to appoint Borrows as chief - reports
Simon Borrows is set to be unveiled as the new chief executive of the UK's largest private equity firm, 3i, according to reports.
Witan's Bell demands radical change at 3i
Andrew Bell, chief executive of the £1.1bn Witan investment trust, has joined the chorus of disgruntled shareholders who are demanding radical change at private equity firm 3i.
Attack of the arbs: The trusts at risk from activists
Investment trust analysts have warned arbitrage activity will be rife in 2012 and could lead to a number of wind-ups in the sector this year.
Former 3i chief joins Incisive Media board
Former 3i Group chief executive Brian Larcombe has joined the board of Investment Week's publisher Incisive Media as a non-executive director.