Which FTSE 100 investment trust should you hold?

Four investment trusts in the FTSE 100 for the first time.

Launched in 1868, F&C is the world's oldest trust and was recently added to the index in the latest Quarterly Review, the same shakeup which saw Edinburgh-based abrdn ousted from the blue-chip market.

All four trusts can count themselves as heavyweights of the closed-ended space, for different reasons.

While F&C holds heritage, IT Global peer Scottish Mortgage is the biggest investment trust to date at £15.1bn, with 3i Group not far behind it, running £14.7bn in AUM, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Finally, Pershing Square Holdings is the flagship product of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management. Although it is UK listed, the trust runs in the IT North America sector and is one of the more concentrated portfolios, holding just eight to 12 names.

All four have delivered high levels of outperformance over the long-term, ranking in the top quartile for their respective sectors, according to FE fundinfo data.

With these portfolios now members of the UK's major index, Investment Week asked several experts which one investors should considering allocating to, with two trusts clear favourites.

The aforementioned F&C was David Kimberly's top choice. An investment specialist at Kepler Partners, Kimberley said the trust was an "attractive one stop shop" for global equity investing.

He added that the trust's blend of public and private stocks has paid off in the past 12 months when markets had been especially testing.

"Arguably, this shows that the trust is capable of navigating choppier waters and is better able to ride out stylistic changes compared to many of its peers," he said.

Indeed, year-to-date F&C has held up the well year-to-date, losing just 4.7%- although Perishing bested the group with a loss of just 2.8%. The average IT Global trust has lost 17.8% during that time, according to FE fundinfo data. To date, the trust is running on a 9.7% discount.

For several experts, the giant Scottish Mortgage remained their top pick out of the four.

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, said it was not so long ago that Scottish Mortgage was the "darling of the stock market", but now it has gone from being extremely popular to "completely out of favour", in a very short period of time.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that the portfolio had "fallen on hard times by its own standards" regarding the recent performance.

Scottish Mortgage is the highest-returning portfolio over ten years in the IT Global sector (549.7%), but year-to-date figures drop it to second worst (down 39.6% to the end of August), according to FE fundinfo data.

The trust follows Bailie Gifford's house style of concentrated, high growth. This method helped many of its portfolios soar in previous years, before dual headwinds of inflation and rising interest rates catalysed a market shift away from growth.

But this did not dampen Khalaf's bullish sentiment, as he praised Scottish Mortgage's investment proposition of concentrated allocation to companies with competitive advantages and potential for high future earnings growth, adding that the wider Baillie Gifford team remains strong.

Schooling Latter agreed with Khalaf, saying that the "managers have not gone from being brilliant to bad overnight", but that the trust is "very stylistic", so not every macroenvironment favours it.

Matthew Read, senior analyst at QuotedData, agreed with Khalaf, adding that "the trashing of growth is probably overdone, at least on a medium-term view".

Read said: "Inflation seems to be moderating, which will hopefully allow central banks to throttle back on interest rate rises. The growth sell-off has been pretty indiscriminate, with good and bad stocks derating heavily, which inevitably creates opportunities.

"Scottish Mortgage has suffered more than most, but its manager focuses on companies with an edge, which are probably better placed in a recession than is perhaps appreciated. If the outcome is less severe, growth and its NAV could recover quickly, which would likely trigger a discount narrowing too."

Although the trust has been trading at a discount for most of the year, currently at 10.6%, this is a rarity in the long history of the trust. Several experts have said this presents a major buying opportunity, including Schooling Latter.

Khalaf added: "This is a high octane trust, so it is not for the faint-hearted and should only be chosen by investors with a very long time frame… It has a high weighting to the technology sector, which has hurt performance this year, but has the potential to drive returns forward on a long-term view."