3i Infrastructure trust returns 14.7% over last year

Macroeconomic environment

In the 16 years since the trust made its initial public offering, it has delivered a total shareholder return of 11.7% annually.
3i Infrastructure trust has revealed a 14.7% return throughout the last year, crediting a strong market macroeconomic environment for infrastructure.

In the trust's annual results up to 31 March 2023, released today (10 May), it said it had delivered its 2023 dividend target of 11.15p per share and would be increasing its target dividend to 11.90p for the next year.

The trust credited its strong performance over the last year to a "structural shift in the macroeconomic environment", as inflation and volatility both continued to remain high.

This pushed demand for infrastructure assets up due to the essential nature of the services they provide and downside protection they can enable, the trust said.

Furthermore, the trust's portfolio companies benefitted from direct contract indexation and strong market positions providing pricing power, though this was offset by some increases in operations costs for the firms.

Performance was also driven by outperformance in a number of its portfolio companies, with TCR, Tampnet, Ionisos, Attero and Valorem all highlighted.

3i added that the recent hikes in interest rates from central banks had had a "limited" impact on their portfolio, as over 95% of portfolio company debt is either fixed rate or hedged.

Scott Moseley and Bernardo Sottomayor, managing partners, co-heads of European infrastructure, 3i Investments, said: "This was another strong year for the company, materially exceeding its target return.

"We have carefully selected our portfolio, identifying infrastructure companies that benefit from long-term structural growth trends in their underlying markets."

According to the Association of Investment Companies the trust is on a 0.7% discount.

