Trust boards have more equal pay than FTSE 100

Women on FTSE 100 trust boards are more likely to have equal pay

Last month a report from New Street Consulting revealed that female directors on FTSE100 boards earn a startling 73% less on average than their male peers.

Three investment trusts sit within the FTSE 100: Scottish Mortgage, 3i, and Pershing Square Holdings.

Considering the pay of directors of these trusts that worked a full term according to the latest annual reports, men earned an average of £168,000 while women earned £122,000.

However, Scottish Mortgage and Pershing Square both have female chairs which has led to their numbers bucking the trend.

On the board of the £21.4bn Scottish Mortgage women directors received an average of £57.5k while men earned £50.5k

Meanwhile on Pershing Square women earned £62.5k and men made £52.5k

Where next in the drive for investment trust board diversity? 3i's figures tell a different story.

On their board women earn £185k, while men achieved substantially more at £285k.

These numbers are somewhat skewed by the substantially higher renumeration for their chief executive and group finance director who sit on the board, at £647k and £471k respectively.

Richard Clarke, co-founder of Trust Associates, a board advisory firm, said 3i's figures would be different given they are not just a trust, but a private equity company.

After their figures are removed it works out as male directors receive £82k and females receive £61k.

However, looking at slightly smaller trusts who could easily find their way into the FTSE 100 - F&C and RIT Capital Partners - the averages drop but a similar gap between genders remain. Men earn £59.3k and women make £52k.

While F&C has a female chair, leading to women having a slightly higher average (4%), RIT goes the other way quite dramatically with men receiving 43% more than their female peers.

Q&A with Dr Dambisa Moyo: Looking beyond the C-suite to address diversity Figures for these trusts are slightly higher than the average for the sector as a whole. Trust Associates, who review average director fees annually, found that by the end of March 2020, a chairman earned an average of £47.3k and a director earns £31.1k.

While Trust Associates does not look at the gender split of these figures Clarke said in general the investment trust sector is fair when it comes to renumeration. "In the sector there is less payment on being male or female, they are paid on the role they are playing and the committees they are on," he said.

In June the Skin in the Game report from Investec showed 34.5% of directorships are now held by women compared to 8% in 2010. The number of women chairs has also increased to 19.8% compared to 3.8% in 2010.