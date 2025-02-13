3i Infra co-head of European infrastructure departs in 'surprise' move

Scott Moseley leaves

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

3i Infrastructure’s co-head of European infrastructure Scott Moseley has unexpectedly decided to leave the company.

Following Moseley's departure, Bernardo Sottomayor will assume the sole leadership of 3i's European infrastructure team. "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Scott for his contribution to 3i Infrastructure," said chair Richard Laing. "We are pleased that Bernardo will be assuming sole leadership of the investment manager's team. This will provide continuity for the business." Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board Stifel analysts Iain Scouller and William Crighton said that Moseley's departure came as a "surprise, but individuals will always w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

AIM weighting drags down Henderson Opportunities performance as board pushes for wind-up

Charles Schwab launches 24-hour trading service for UK clients

More on People moves

3i Infra co-head of European infrastructure departs in 'surprise' move
People moves

3i Infra co-head of European infrastructure departs in 'surprise' move

Scott Moseley leaves

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
Ex-City minister Bim Afolami resurfaces at Quoted Companies Alliance
People moves

Ex-City minister Bim Afolami resurfaces at Quoted Companies Alliance

Director of the board

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 13 February 2025 • 1 min read
Ruffer manager Duncan MacInnes leaves firm with immediate effect
People moves

Ruffer manager Duncan MacInnes leaves firm with immediate effect

Co-manager of RICA

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 12 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot