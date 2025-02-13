3i Infra co-head of European infrastructure departs in 'surprise' move

Following Moseley's departure, Bernardo Sottomayor will assume the sole leadership of 3i's European infrastructure team. "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Scott for his contribution to 3i Infrastructure," said chair Richard Laing. "We are pleased that Bernardo will be assuming sole leadership of the investment manager's team. This will provide continuity for the business." Former 3i investment director joins Pantheon International board Stifel analysts Iain Scouller and William Crighton said that Moseley's departure came as a "surprise, but individuals will always w...