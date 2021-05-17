1825

Caroline Connellan departs Brooks Macdonald to lead SLA's personal wealth arm

Caroline Connellan departs Brooks Macdonald to lead SLA's personal wealth arm

Brooks Macdonald names Andrew Shepherd as successor

clock 17 May 2021 • 3 min read
