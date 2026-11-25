Why is your fund a ‘fund to watch' and how could it work in an investor's portfolio?

A differentiated systematic approach to global small caps: Causeway's Global Small Cap strategy integrates quantitative research with fundamental insights, tailoring alpha models to the unique characteristics of each market while dynamically calibrating the importance of individual factors for each security.

Built to exploit breadth at scale: By systematically evaluating thousands of companies using multiple return drivers, the strategy can identify overlooked opportunities across one of equity investing's broadest and least efficient universes – an opportunity set that is difficult to capture through traditional fundamental approaches alone.

A diversified source of alpha beyond today's market leaders: The strategy offers exposure to differentiated return drivers across the global small-cap universe, positioning it to better capitalise on changing market regimes and persistent market inefficiencies as investors increasingly look beyond concentrated large-cap indices.

Can you give an overview of the team running the fund and your investment process?

Causeway's Global Small Cap strategy is supported by an integrated team of 12 quantitative and 27 fundamental professionals, combining systematic discipline with deep market insight.

Our investment process is primarily quantitative, built on multiple, low-correlated alpha factors spanning valuation, growth, technicals, quality, and macro inputs. This multi-factor framework is designed to perform across a wide range of market environments, without relying on any single signal at any given time.

A key feature of the process is contextual weighting – measuring what matters most for each stock depending on how it scores across value, growth, and momentum dimensions, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach. We also continuously refine our alpha models to better capture real-world dynamics and to specialise for unique segments of the market.

Fundamental research plays a supporting role, helping to identify unmodelled risks (such as mergers and acquisitions or management changes that may not be captured by the quantitative model) and enhance factor design. Risk management is central: our proprietary fundamental and statistical models work together to help capture both visible and less obvious risks, while portfolio constraints keep the focus on stock selection.

The result is a flexible, evolving investment process designed to navigate changing market regimes and deliver more consistent outcomes over time.

What do you see as the big opportunities and risks for your strategy?

At a time when a handful of mega-cap companies dominate equity benchmarks and investor attention, global small caps offer a broader opportunity set. Thousands of businesses across countries and industries provide scope to diversify return sources and uncover opportunities beyond the market's most crowded trades.

Many small companies generate most of their revenues domestically. As economies follow different paths and trade relationships evolve, understanding local conditions becomes especially valuable. Our quantitative approach aims to tailor how we evaluate companies to their markets and stock characteristics. Insights from Causeway's fundamental research team help inform model development and our assessment of company-specific risks, adding perspective to our systematic analysis.

We believe this is fertile ground for active management. While small caps are often associated with growth potential, value is a powerful but under recognised source of alpha in the asset class. With investor enthusiasm concentrated in select growth themes, valuation discipline remains particularly relevant. The breadth of our universe allows us to build a portfolio with, in our view, attractive characteristics across value, growth, momentum, and quality, positioning the strategy for varied sources of market leadership.

Individual small-cap stocks can be volatile, particularly when changing economic expectations produce sharp reactions to earnings or company news. We address this through a diversified quantitative portfolio and disciplined management of stock, country, industry, and other risk exposures. This approach helps temper the impact of individual disappointments while retaining the potential to benefit from opportunities across the asset class.

Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities you are playing at the moment in the portfolio?

Our combination of bottom-up and top-down alpha factors is currently leading to overweights in Information Technology and Healthcare, two very distinct sectors in terms of the market themes that are driving the opportunities. Within Information Technology, we find stocks in the Systems Software sub-industry appealing. They had sold off with general concerns about AI disruption and we believe the market failed to take into account their higher resilience to this risk compared to the Software industry as a whole. Within the Healthcare sector, we are finding particularly interesting opportunities in Healthcare Distributors and Service Providers.

Geographically, we believe some of the best opportunities are in Emerging Asia. While a good fraction of our overweight there is driven by Korea, we are also finding interesting opportunities in Thailand and Malaysia. Historically, we find the intersection of Emerging Market and Small Cap to be one of the most promising places to seek alpha.

Finally, we believe the portfolio continues to exhibit an attractive balance of value, growth, momentum, and quality that provides investors with a chance to outperform the market in a variety of economic and style regimes.