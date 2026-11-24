Can you give an overview of the team running the fund and your investment process?

Portfolio Manager, Liu-Er Chen, has led the strategy since 2006 and has not changed his approach. His core team has worked together for more than 15 years on average, which is rare in emerging markets investing. That shared history gives the team detailed knowledge of the companies and industries it follows across several market cycles, and it helps the team hold its convictions through cycle in spite of the inherent volatility present in emerging markets investing.

The strategy focuses on key factors that drive long-term intrinsic value - what we call franchise durability – to deliver superior returns when these factors are mispriced by the market. We use a differentiated long-term, patient approach to investing. We identify businesses with moats at a margin of safety and hold them for the long run, with minimal trading (10-20% per annum). Our core strategy has successfully navigated style rotations between value and growth in emerging markets. Our bottom-up weightings are based on high conviction that provides the opportunity to outperform.

What do you see as the big opportunities and risks for your strategy?

We have seen a great degree of evolution in EM in the past few years. The AI boom has been reshaping emerging markets, allowing Asian tech leaders to exert growing influence. We also see reforms which are enabling the unlock of value historically captured within those markets, notably in Korea. However, EM is often seen through the lens of currencies and politics, amplifying country dispersion and reinforcing the need for durable franchises that can compound through the policy noise.

In our view, memory stocks represent a big opportunity for the Fund. The case rests on structural demand outrunning capacity which supports very large revenue trajectory far more resilient than a classic commodity cycle. Yet, the market continues to treat it this way and is concerned around peak cycle profitability. But a structural change is underway that the more recent price action largely ignored in our view. Memory semiconductor companies have locked in long-term agreements covering a growing share of advanced-memory output. This matters because the memory industry has historically been highly cyclical, with earnings closely tied to spot pricing. To the extent these agreements hold, future revenue and margins would be less dependent on spot memory prices — improving through-cycle profitability and reducing the earnings volatility that has defined past cycles. We believe that this should in turn lead to a re-assessment of the current low valuations.

Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities you are playing at the moment in the portfolio?

Overall, we believe that long-term fundamentals remain attractive for selective EM economies and corporates. Notwithstanding risks on the trade and geopolitical fronts, we believe that increasing digitalization and computing intensity remain compelling trends and that companies at the forefront of leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing appear well-positioned to capture greater value from this growth opportunity. More broadly, we find compelling opportunities for individual emerging market companies to potentially capture growth opportunities tied to urbanization, productivity enhancement, and improving living standards.

Among countries, the Fund currently holds an overweight position in South Korea, specifically focused on memory chips and select holding companies. Conversely, the Fund is currently underweight relative to the benchmark in China due to macroeconomic and competition concerns, India where valuations remain elevated, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. Among sectors, we currently favour industrials (largely due to the Fund's holdings in select Korean holding companies) and energy. The Fund is most underweight IT (although offset by the overweight to the Korean holdings companies), financials and materials.

Find out more about Nomura Emerging Markets Fund

For professional investors only. This content is not intended for retail investors and should not be relied upon by them.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investing (particularly in emerging markets) may be adversely affected by political instability; changes in currency exchange rates; inefficient markets and higher transaction costs; foreign economic conditions; the imposition of economic or trade sanctions; or inadequate or different regulatory and accounting standards. Investing in emerging markets involves greater risk than investing in more developed foreign markets because, among other things, emerging markets may have less stable political and economic environments, information about issuers may be less available or of a lesser quality, and securities markets may be smaller, less liquid, and subject to greater price volatility. Investments in small and/or mid-cap companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies. Diversification may not protect against market risk. Markets in the greater China region can experience significant volatility due to social, economic, regulatory, and political uncertainties.

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