As a group, how have you been boosting your investment capabilities, including taking advantage of technological advances in areas like AI?

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in both credit research and portfolio construction, helping investment teams deepen their analytical capabilities while improving efficiency. Rather than replacing investment professionals, AI is being used to automate many of the more time-consuming and routine aspects of credit analysis, allowing analysts and portfolio managers to focus on higher-value, judgment-based work. Tasks that once required significant manual effort, such as extracting financial data, organising company accounts, or reviewing lengthy reports, can now be completed much faster. This frees investment teams to spend more time evaluating market opportunities, assessing relative value, and making portfolio decisions. Analysts can upload company reports and financial statements, which are then automatically converted into structured spreadsheets, eliminating the need for manual data entry. The technology can also process government reports, budget statements, and medium-term financial plans from countries around the world, translating documents into English where necessary and presenting the information in a concise, standardised format. By removing much of the administrative burden and data-processing workload, AI enables investment professionals to focus on the insights and decision-making that ultimately drive investment performance.

What do you see as the big opportunities and risks for investors in 2027? How are you responding to these in a particular strategy?

Frontier markets remain attractive within emerging market debt and, in our view, represent one of the last meaningful pockets of value in hard currency markets. There are a growing number of frontier issuers entering the Eurobond space and expanding the investment opportunity set. New sovereign borrowers, including countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, are providing investors with a broader range of credits, creating greater scope for diversification, portfolio optimisation and return generation.

We also see compelling opportunities in local currency markets. A weaker US dollar has historically been a tailwind for emerging market assets, particularly local currency bonds and currencies, and we believe this dynamic could persist over the longer term. At the same time, many emerging economies are continuing their rate-cutting cycles, reflecting improving inflation dynamics and resilient growth prospects. As interest rates decline, local currency bonds stand to benefit from capital appreciation as well as attractive yields.

This environment reinforces the appeal of a blended emerging market strategy, which invests across local currency debt, hard currency sovereign bonds and hard currency corporate bonds. The broad opportunity set allows investors to allocate capital wherever value is most compelling, whether in local rates, sovereign credit or corporate issuers. With emerging market fundamentals generally in good shape and monetary easing likely to continue in several countries, we believe local currency exposure could become an increasingly important driver of returns, while maintaining the flexibility to capture opportunities across the wider emerging market universe.

What are your priorities as an asset manager for the year ahead?

In today's fast-moving and often unpredictable markets, successful investing requires a balance of flexibility, conviction and discipline. While remaining nimble enough to respond to evolving market conditions and geopolitical developments, it is equally important to maintain conviction in high-quality investment ideas and avoid being distracted by short-term market noise.

Discipline is equally critical on the risk management side. This means actively managing exposures, taking profits when valuations become stretched, and recalibrating risk where conditions change. The objective is not constant trading, but thoughtful portfolio management that preserves value over time.

In emerging markets particularly, where liquidity can be less abundant and transaction costs higher than in developed markets, maintaining a long-term perspective can be especially beneficial. Avoiding unnecessary turnover helps reduce trading costs and ensures that investment returns are driven by underlying fundamentals rather than short-term market fluctuations.

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