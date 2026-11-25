In their latest podcast, Royal London Asset Management's, Head of Equities, Mike Fox, Fund Manager, Max Newman, and Investment Director, Kasia Kiladis, explore what makes an investment genuinely contrarian, how to distinguish an opportunity from a value trap, and where investors may be overlooking value. Then we put them on the spot: AI infrastructure, UK housebuilders, renewables, and defence. Contrarian, consensus, momentum, or value trap? Pick one and defend it.

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For professional investors only. This material is not suitable for a retail audience. Capital at risk. This is a financial promotion and is not investment advice. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and any income from them may go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount invested. Portfolio characteristics and holdings are subject to change without notice. The views expressed are those of the author at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.