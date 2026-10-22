The Big Interview: Columbia Threadneedle's Michaela Collet Jackson on AI and asset managers' need for efficiency

Evolution of distribution

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 5 min read

At the beginning of her career, Michaela Collet Jackson, head of EMEA marketing and distribution at Columbia Threadneedle Investments (CTI), was put before a crossroads: marketing or sales?

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Cristian Angeloni
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