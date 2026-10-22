Partner Insight: How systematic equity portfolios are built

When it comes to quantitative investing, a promising stock selection signal is only a starting point. Investment outcomes also depend on how research ideas are refined, combined and translated into a portfolio after risk, liquidity and trading costs are taken into account.

Equity investors face a familiar dilemma. They want to remain invested in the long-term growth potential of equity markets, but they may be uncomfortable allowing a small number of large, ‘Big Tech' stocks to determine too much of the outcome. At the same time, moving far away from the benchmark can introduce risks that are difficult to predict or explain.

Systematic equity strategies can offer a useful middle ground. They apply a consistent, research-led process across an investment universe, seeking opportunities while keeping the portfolio's relationship with its benchmark visible. But the word ‘systematic' does not, by itself, tell an investor how sophisticated or effective that process is. The important questions begin beneath the label.

From factors to signals

Traditional factor ideas such as value, quality and momentum underlie the foundations of systematic equity strategies, and still remain useful ways of understanding what may drive stock returns. A factor, however, is a broad investment idea rather than a complete investment strategy. Two managers can both describe a stock as ‘quality' while using very different definitions, data and assumptions.

At Robeco, signals make these ideas more precise. A signal is a specific, measurable way of assessing a company. For value, that may mean looking beyond a simple price ratio to ask whether a stock is genuinely mispriced or merely cheap because its prospects are deteriorating. For quality, it may mean examining several dimensions of corporate strength, including intangible assets or how efficiently a company uses its resources. Momentum signals can be refined to reduce unintended exposure to the wider market, while analyst revisions can be adjusted so that well-known growth companies do not dominate the result.

The distinction matters because markets, companies and available data keep changing. Definitions created decades ago may contain sound economic intuition yet be too blunt for today's investment universe. Continuous research is therefore not about abandoning factors or pursuing novelty. It is about translating broad ideas into more specific signals, testing what those signals are actually capturing and asking whether they remain useful after real-world constraints are considered.

From opportunity to ownership

Even a well-designed stock selection model does not produce an investable portfolio on its own. It can identify which companies appear more or less attractive, but it cannot decide how much of each stock an investor should own without considering the portfolio as a whole.

"A stock selection model identifies opportunity – portfolio construction decides how that opportunity should be expressed."

This is where research meets the realities of investing. The strongest-ranked stock may already represent a large weight in the benchmark. Several attractive companies may share the same sector, country or sensitivity to interest rates. A smaller company may look appealing but be expensive to trade. A position that appears worthwhile before costs may contribute little once liquidity and transaction costs are included.

Portfolio construction weighs these considerations together. It determines which stocks enter the portfolio, how large each position should be and which opportunities are not attractive enough after risk and costs. In this sense, portfolio construction is not downstream of the investment idea. It is part of the investment idea.

At Robeco, proprietary risk and transaction cost models make those trade-offs more concrete before a position is taken. Rather than treating risk as a single number, a systematic process can examine where it comes from: individual stocks, sectors, countries, changing market sensitivities or companies with a higher probability of financial distress. The aim is not to remove risk, which is impossible, but to ensure that the risks being taken are deliberate, proportionate and consistent with the investor's objective.

Two portfolio expressions from one research architecture

At Robeco, the same research and implementation disciplines can support different levels of alpha[1] ambition.

Core Approach Enhanced Indexing Enhanced Indexing generally stays relatively close to the benchmark. It uses a constrained active-risk budget to seek a measured improvement over passive exposure while retaining market-like overall risk characteristics. This can make it suitable as a core equity allocation or as a building block within model and multi-asset portfolios. Active Approach Active Quant Active Quant gives stock selection views more room. It remains benchmark-conscious and risk-aware, but permits broader deviations when the research identifies stronger opportunities. Depending on the investor's objectives and governance, it can serve as a higher-alpha core allocation or as a satellite holding.

The choice should start with the job the allocation needs to perform. How closely should it resemble the benchmark? How much deviation can the wider portfolio absorb? Where is differentiated alpha most valuable? What liquidity, turnover and governance constraints must be respected?

These questions matter more than whether a strategy carries a familiar factor label. For investors assessing systematic equity approaches, the real differentiation lies in how ideas are researched, how signals are combined and how portfolio construction turns those signals into positions that can be owned, monitored and explained.

That integrated process helps determine whether research becomes an investable portfolio outcome for clients.

[1] Alpha refers to the excess return of an investment relative to a benchmark index and is a measure of performance

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