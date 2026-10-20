Brown Advisory's Nick Kirrage: Opportunities in the narrow market's blind spot

From healthcare to housebuilders

clock • 3 min read

For much of the past two years, markets have rewarded a remarkably narrow set of businesses. AI has become the dominant investment narrative, drawing capital and attention toward a small group of perceived beneficiaries.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Partner Insight: What if markets are more fragile than they appear?
Equities

Partner Insight: What if markets are more fragile than they appear?

Matt Jones, Hiten Savani and Dan Swift - Portfolio managers of the Fidelity Absolute Return Global Equity Fund
clock 28 October 2026 • 10 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Artemis SmartGARP Global Smaller Companies 'makes perfect sense' one year since launch
Equities

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Artemis SmartGARP Global Smaller Companies 'makes perfect sense' one year since launch

Repurposed Global Select fund

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 22 October 2026 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: How systematic equity portfolios are built
Equities

Partner Insight: How systematic equity portfolios are built

From research ideas to investable portfolios: how systematic equity strategies navigate risk, liquidity, and trading costs.

Robeco
clock 22 October 2026 • 8 min read
Trustpilot