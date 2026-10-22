FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Artemis SmartGARP Global Smaller Companies 'makes perfect sense' one year since launch

Repurposed Global Select fund

clock • 5 min read

Launched in October 2025, Artemis SmartGARP Global Smaller Companies may be a relatively new fund, but the process behind it has been going for over two decades.

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