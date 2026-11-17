Experienced Team Key to Navigating the Market

At Asset Management One, we are fortunate to have one of the strongest teams of professionals dedicated to Japanese fixed income. Our team manages USD 98 billion in this asset class, with USD 22 billion in active strategies. Importantly, some of these investment professionals managed portfolios prior to the onset of the negative/zero interest rate era, providing valuable experience in navigating the normalising bond markets of recent years.

The seven Rates Portfolio Managers maintain a constant vigilance on the macroeconomy, monetary policy and market supply and demand dynamics, meticulously formulating our duration positioning across maturities. Nine Credit Analysts assess the creditworthiness of individual issuers and produce internal credit ratings. Eleven Credit Portfolio Managers then construct their portfolios in line with their individual investment guidelines.

There are Opportunities, but also Risks

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) ongoing interest rate hikes are driving yields higher. The Takaichi administration's proposed fiscal expansion plan has recently raised some eyebrows, suggesting that fiscal discipline may be impaired. However, the level of government debt still appears to be manageable. Although the absolute returns offered by Japan's fixed income market are low, they become much more attractive when hedged into higher-interest rate currencies, such as Sterling and US dollar, particularly for longer maturities. This, combined with clear visibility on the path of interest rates, could create attractive entry points for investors.

The biggest risk we are monitoring is the increasingly hawkish stance of other major central banks. If they start raising interest rates aggressively, this could have negative repercussions for the Japanese yen and Japan's fixed-income market.

Our Pathway through the Investment Landscape

So how are we positioned in this environment? In the Rates part of our portfolio, we maintain short duration relative to the benchmark, given the hawkish BoJ and the expected flattening of the curve. In Credit, we continue to identify mispricing opportunities both in the primary and secondary markets. Sectors such as Financials and Utilities tend to offer attractive opportunities.

Looking ahead over the longer term, the market expects interest rates in Japan to peak at around 2% by mid-2027. This will be a crucial time to reassess the attractiveness of Japanese fixed income, as the prospect of monetary easing may emerge, potentially offering higher returns.

Whatever the investment horizon is, one thing is clear – after two decades of obscurity Japanese fixed income is back into the spotlight.

(Asset Management One International Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority)