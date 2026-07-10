Stories of the Week: FCA AI review, Gen Z drive investor surge, and major institutional restructuring

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

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Stories of the Week: FCA AI review, Gen Z drive investor surge, and major institutional restructuring
Investment

Stories of the Week: FCA AI review, Gen Z drive investor surge, and major institutional restructuring

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Investment Week
clock 10 July 2026 • 1 min read
Gen Z drives two-year surge in first-time investors in UK
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Gen Z drives two-year surge in first-time investors in UK

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clock 07 July 2026 • 2 min read
Dimensional launches 'complete solution' MPS with equity and fixed income allocations
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Dimensional launches 'complete solution' MPS with equity and fixed income allocations

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