Partner Insight: Short on oil, shorter on compute power

The market reaction to recent events in the Middle East suggests investors are focusing on technology and AI rather than the prospect of higher oil prices. Yet the impact on inflation, supply chains and industrial activity may still lie ahead, with the effects likely to emerge over the coming months.

In this video, Jorry Nøddækker, Lead Fund Manager of the Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund, explains why he remains constructive on emerging markets despite these risks, where he sees resilience across North Asia and Latin America, and why demand for compute power continues to underpin the outlook for technology.

Watch the video in the new Emerging Markets Watchlist.

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