Partner Insight: Artificial Intelligence – the environment's ally

AI’s prowess is being used to address the major issues that have hindered our planet for decades. George Crowdy, Senior Fund Manager at Royal London Asset Management explores AI's impact on the environment and what that means for investors.

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Artificial Intelligence – the environment's ally

From predicting extreme weather to optimising energy use, AI is tackling various environmental challenges. But behind AI's eco-heroics lies a concern: AI craves a lot of energy. So, is AI an environmental boon or a burden? The answer is a bit of both – but there's plenty of reason for optimism.

AI grappling climate change issues

AI's ability to process vast amounts of data makes it a powerful tool to help solve complex environmental problems. Take climate modelling, for example. Traditional climate forecasts required supercomputers churning through equations for days; now AI-driven models can forecast weather faster and potentially more accurately by learning patterns from decades of climate data. The UK's weather service and tech companies are testing AI systems that produce rapid, high-resolution predictions of storms and heatwaves – a potential gamechanger for disaster preparedness.

Read full insights from Royal London Asset Management on Investment Week's Global Equities Watchlist by completing the form below.

 

Related Topics

More on Investment

Investment management fees falling but transparency an 'obstacle'
Investment

Investment management fees falling but transparency an 'obstacle'

Bfinance analysis

Jack Roach
clock 23 June 2026 • 2 min read
Stories of the Week: Rathbones' Consumer Duty review , Leadership shakeups, and VCT fundraising pressures
Investment

Stories of the Week: Rathbones' Consumer Duty review , Leadership shakeups, and VCT fundraising pressures

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Investment Week
clock 19 June 2026 • 1 min read
Wealth Club's Jonathan Moyes: Being actively inactive is the name of the game
Investment

Wealth Club's Jonathan Moyes: Being actively inactive is the name of the game

'Industry's biggest challenge'

Jonathan Moyes
clock 18 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot