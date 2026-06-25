Partner Insight: Artificial Intelligence – the environment's ally

From predicting extreme weather to optimising energy use, AI is tackling various environmental challenges. But behind AI's eco-heroics lies a concern: AI craves a lot of energy. So, is AI an environmental boon or a burden? The answer is a bit of both – but there's plenty of reason for optimism.

AI's ability to process vast amounts of data makes it a powerful tool to help solve complex environmental problems. Take climate modelling, for example. Traditional climate forecasts required supercomputers churning through equations for days; now AI-driven models can forecast weather faster and potentially more accurately by learning patterns from decades of climate data. The UK's weather service and tech companies are testing AI systems that produce rapid, high-resolution predictions of storms and heatwaves – a potential gamechanger for disaster preparedness.

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