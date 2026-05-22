Stories of the Week: David Schachter v Saba's Boaz Weinstein, Omnis goes passive, and Meta's 'toxic' risk warning

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Dividend payments hit record $419bn in the first quarter of 2026
91% plan to up AI usage
'Defensive necessity'
Fidelity’s Samantha Ricciardi explores how active investing is evolving beyond stock picking towards purposeful, modular solutions delivering real world investor outcomes.