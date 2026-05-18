Event Voice: Emerging Market equities - a structural repricing in progress

In many investors' minds, emerging markets (EM) still conjure an outdated image: cyclical economies dependent on developed‑market demand, vulnerable to geopolitics, capital outflows, and US dollar appreciation, and largely tied to "tangible" sectors such as commodities and low‑value manufacturing. In an era increasingly shaped by intangibles - data, AI, and services -this perception has kept EM equities structurally discounted.

Based on this view, emerging markets should have struggled under two shocks experienced over the past twelve months: a severe escalation in global trade protectionism and a major disruption to oil and gas supply affecting Asian manufacturing hubs. Instead, EM equities delivered their strongest and most persistent outperformance versus developed markets in nearly two decades. This divergence signals not a temporary anomaly, but a structural shift.

Over the past decade, many emerging economies have undergone a profound transformation. Fiscal positions have strengthened, central banks have gained credibility, corporate governance has improved, and domestic capital markets have deepened. Crucially for equities, growth drivers have diversified: domestic demand and intra‑EM trade now matter far more than exports to the West. These changes explain why shocks that once triggered crises now result in resilience.

Since early 2025, EM equities have outperformed the MSCI World by roughly 15%, including through the 2025 tariff shock and a prolonged Middle East conflict. Volatility has been notably contained, capital flight limited, and currencies broadly stable - even during periods of renewed US dollar strength. Markets once known for their fragility have become shock absorbers.

The equity implications of this shift are significant. Macroeconomic stabilization has reduced earnings volatility and lowered the risk premium investors demand to own EM stocks. Valuation multiples have begun to rise - not because of speculative enthusiasm, but because balance sheets, policy frameworks, and earnings visibility have improved. This reassessment has coincided with a partial erosion of perceived US exceptionalism, making EM equities an increasingly effective diversification tool for portfolios still heavily concentrated in US assets.

Equally important has been the reorientation of trade and consumption. Trade between emerging economies especially among China, India, and ASEAN - has grown rapidly, while domestic consumption has become a primary growth engine. The expanding EM middle class now rivals developed markets in scale and sophistication. This has reduced exposure to Western business cycles and provided a structural buffer for corporate earnings. When developed‑market demand softens, EM equities increasingly rely on internal momentum.

That said, emerging markets are not homogeneous, and dispersion across regions and sectors is increasing. China remains a special case, facing deflationary pressures and uneven consumption. Yet even there, premium and experience‑driven consumption - luxury goods, gaming, travel - shows strong growth, alongside early signs of margin stabilization from capacity rationalization policies.

India, after years of valuation expansion, has become more sensitive to energy price increases, which could cap near‑term earnings growth. In contrast, Latin America has emerged as a standout. Brazil combines an easing monetary cycle, commodity upside, and attractive valuations, while Mexico benefits from nearshoring and resilient domestic demand. Political cycles will introduce volatility, but also opportunities for active equity selection.

At a thematic level, EM equities are increasingly home to global leaders in three structural growth areas. First, AI infrastructure: Taiwan and South Korea sit at the core of the semiconductor and hardware supply chain supporting hyperscaler capex, while broader AI‑driven demand supports power, grid, and data‑centre equipment across Asia. Second, energy security: higher and more volatile fossil‑fuel prices accelerate investment in electrification, renewables, and critical materials—segments where EM companies hold competitive positions. Third, corporate governance reforms across Asia are beginning to unlock shareholder value, reversing years of dilution through higher dividends, buybacks, and improved capital discipline.

Investment implications are clear. The recent outperformance of emerging‑market equities is not a cyclical rebound but the market's recognition of a decade‑long transformation. Domestic demand has replaced Western consumption as the main growth driver, governance reforms are narrowing the quality discount, and EM companies are central to the themes shaping the next economic cycle.

The greater risk for investors today is no longer overexposure to emerging markets - it is under‑allocation driven by outdated assumptions. EM equities have changed. Portfolios should reflect that reality.

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