Quantitative investing is often described as a "black box" – an opaque process driven by algorithms few investors fully understand. Yet the reality is quite different. At its core, quant investing is a systematic approach grounded in economic intuition, tested against decades of data, and designed to bring discipline and consistency to portfolio construction.

For investors navigating increasingly complex markets, that combination of rigour and transparency is becoming ever more valuable.

Beyond the myth of the black box

Quant investing starts with a simple premise: markets exhibit patterns. Some companies systematically outperform others because of identifiable characteristics, such as attractive valuations, strong fundamentals, or persistent price trends.

These characteristics are known as factors. Academic research has documented hundreds of potential factors, but only a small subset prove robust enough for real-world investing. At Robeco, factors must meet strict criteria – they must be persistent, economically explainable, empirically supported and implementable in live portfolios.

In practice, quantitative equity strategies often focus on several core factor groups, including:

Value – identifying companies trading below their fundamental worth

Quality – firms with strong balance sheets and profitability

Momentum – stocks with persistent price trends

Analyst revisions – changes in earnings expectations

Short-term signals – market dynamics that can influence near-term performance

While each factor captures a different aspect of return potential, using a combined approach helps build diversified portfolios that seek consistent alpha across market environments.

Why quant investing works

Investors often imagine the "perfect stock" as one that is cheap, high quality, gaining momentum and benefiting from positive sentiment. In reality, such combinations rarely appear in a single company.

This is where quantitative models can add value. By systematically evaluating thousands of stocks across multiple dimensions, they identify companies that exhibit several favourable characteristics simultaneously, creating opportunities for diversified alpha generation.

Two main explanations help explain why these signals work. One is risk-based: investors may require compensation for holding certain types of stocks. The other is behavioural: markets sometimes misprice securities due to investor biases, creating inefficiencies that systematic strategies can exploit.

Both mechanisms reinforce the long-term relevance of disciplined quant investing.

The role of AI and next-generation signals

Recent technological advances are expanding the scope of quant investing. Machine learning and natural language processing now allow researchers to analyse vast volumes of structured and unstructured data – from earnings call transcripts to news flows and corporate filings.

These tools help generate next-generation signals that complement traditional factors. For example, models can detect subtle shifts in sentiment or market dynamics before they are fully reflected in prices.

However, building effective AI-driven investment models requires more than just algorithms. Robust infrastructure, scalable computing power, and careful governance are essential to ensure signals remain auditable, robust and implementable in live portfolios.

The goal is not complexity for its own sake, but rather better information and stronger forecasts.

From research insight to portfolio construction

Translating signals into investment portfolios is another critical step. Quant strategies must balance return forecasts with risk management, diversification and transaction costs.

In practice, this means constructing portfolios of hundreds of stocks, with systematic over- and underweights relative to the benchmark. A disciplined risk framework ensures that active positions are taken where the model identifies the strongest opportunities while avoiding unrewarded risks.

Human oversight remains essential. Portfolio managers monitor portfolios and intervene where necessary – for example when corporate actions, index changes or trading considerations require adjustments not captured by the model.

A complementary allocation

For investors, quantitative strategies can play several roles within an equity allocation.

They may complement traditional fundamental strategies, potentially smoothing return profiles when both styles are combined. They can also serve as a natural progression for investors moving beyond passive or low-tracking-error approaches, offering a structured way to seek excess returns while remaining benchmark-aware.

In other cases, quant strategies function as satellite allocations, enhancing passive core holdings with additional alpha potential.

E ngineering alpha

Ultimately, successful quant investing is not about replacing human judgment with machines. Instead, it combines data, research and disciplined portfolio construction to transform investment insights into scalable strategies.

At Robeco, more than three decades of quant research and innovation have been dedicated to refining that process – integrating new data sources, advancing modelling techniques and continuously improving portfolio construction.

The result is an investment approach that aims to deliver transparent, systematic and repeatable alpha – turning what many perceive as a black box into a glass box.

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Important information. Marketing communication for professional investors only. Capital at risk.

This information refers only to general information about Robeco Holding B.V. and/or its related, affiliated and subsidiary companies, ("Robeco"), Robeco's approach, strategies and capabilities. This is a marketing communication intended solely for professional investors, defined as investors qualifying as professional clients, who have requested to be treated as professional clients or who are authorized to receive such information under any applicable laws. Unless otherwise stated, the data and information reported is sourced from Robeco, is, to the best knowledge of Robeco, accurate at the time of publication and comes without any warranties of any kind. Any opinion expressed is solely Robeco's opinion, it is not a factual statement, and is subject to change, and in no way constitutes investment advice. This document is intended only to provide an overview of Robeco's approach and strategies. It is not a substitute for a prospectus or any other legal document concerning any specific financial instrument. The data, information, and opinions contained herein do not constitute and, under no circumstances, may be construed as an offer or an invitation or a recommendation to make investments or divestments or a solicitation to buy, sell, or subscribe for financial instruments or as financial, legal, tax, or investment research advice or as an invitation or to make any other use of it. All rights relating to the information in this document are and will remain the property of Robeco. This material may not be copied or used with the public. No part of this document may be reproduced, or published in any form or by any means without Robeco's prior written permission. This information is provided by Robeco Institutional Asset Management UK Limited, 30 Fenchurch Street, Part Level 8, London EC3M 3BD, registered in England no. 15362605. Robeco Institutional Asset Management UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA – Reference No: 1007814).