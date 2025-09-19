Stories of the week: Bank of England, JP Morgan AM, and Baillie Gifford

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Investment

Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism
Investment

Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism

AI here to stay

Michael Browne
clock 19 September 2025 • 4 min read
Stories of the week: Bank of England, JP Morgan AM, and Baillie Gifford
Investment

Stories of the week: Bank of England, JP Morgan AM, and Baillie Gifford

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
US to pump £150bn of investment into the UK
Investment

US to pump £150bn of investment into the UK

Over half from Blackstone

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 18 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot