Saba ups stake in Terry Smith's Smithson trust to over 14%

Previous stake was 13.1%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Manhattan-based activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management has increased its stake in Smithson investment trust (SSON) to more than 14%, piling pressure on Terry Smith’s struggling strategy.

