Event Voice: Your questions answered by Polar Capital at the Emerging Markets Conference

What are you trying to achieve for investors and what role could your Fund play in an investor's portfolio? How do you structure this Fund?

The Fund's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth and seeks to achieve this by investing in a broad range of shares from companies in emerging markets or which generate a significant amount of their business from emerging markets, with a bias towards growth-at-reasonable-prices and quality.

The investment approach focuses primarily on fundamental, bottom-up stock selection with top-down macroeconomic research and analysis.

We seek to identify growth opportunities by looking at global growth expectations, demand and supply drivers, macroeconomic trends and factors impacting company valuations to establish a dynamic understanding of the economic backdrop to the investment universe.

Research efforts are directed towards detailed analysis of a company's specific strategic position and opportunities within its industry to establish its potential for future Economic Value Add (EVA). We look to identify companies with the capability of generating a high and growing level of EVA over the medium to long term. Having established a company's opportunity for growth, its competitive position and its potential to create EVA, we use a proprietary valuation model to identify its expected level of future EVA creation and market value in relation to its current price. The process incorporates analysis of ESG policies, performance, practices and impacts.

What are the big opportunities and risks for your strategy in 2025?

Many of our portfolio holdings are trading at highly attractive valuations, offering compelling entry points. Recent market volatility has created opportunities to acquire quality companies at discounted prices. After extensive travel and meetings with nearly all our holdings in H1, we are confident they are competitively positioned and undervalued.

While macroeconomic risks from a potential trade war cannot be ignored, we believe much is already priced in, as the Trump 2.0 trade has been unfolding since October last year. We stick with the view that Trump will be forced to cut deals and tariff levels will end up way below where they are currently.

We are increasingly witnessing the evolution of de-dollarization. The long-standing US fiat monetary system is facing growing scrutiny, posing potential risks to US asset prices.

We strongly believe in our ‘New Multipolar World' evolution and see Asia as potentially the biggest winner. In many ways, what Trump is doing now is simply fast-tracking this development.

We are also beginning to see the early formation of an informal monetary framework in Asia. Our earlier view that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) aspires to be ‘the Bundesbank for the Global South/Asia' is starting to take shape. If the yen strengthens further, the PBoC may feel increasingly confident in assuming that role, potentially leading to lower real rates and supporting the next major investment cycle in Asia. Asia holds a savings surplus, manufacturing capacity and future consumer base, positioning the region strongly for the next global investment cycle.

Can you identify a couple of key investment opportunities you are playing at the moment in the portfolio? This could be at a stock, sector or thematic level.

China's DeepSeek moment marked a major inflection point, showing it would be difficult to halt China's technological evolution. It also reignited confidence among technology entrepreneurs, encouraging a more aggressive push forward. Importantly, President Xi capitalised on this, convening a summit with leading technology entrepreneurs in February – featuring the now-famous handshake between Xi and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. In our view, this marked the clear turning point where China's stance toward its technology and internet industries shifted from severe repression to active support. Politics had initially thwarted China's technology case, with the last-minute cancellation of Ant Financial's IPO, but we now see politics playing a key role in restoring China's standing – moving it from considered uninvestable to being a key part of the Asian investment universe.

Despite year-to-date performance and being relatively expensive, we believe India still has an upcoming investment cycle, driven by an inflection point in discretionary consumption. The growing middle class presents attractive opportunities in real estate, retail and travel.

Despite tariff headlines exaggerating volatility in markets like Taiwan and South Korea, the underlying fundamentals of companies there remain strong. We have added to the portfolio where we find companies well-positioned for significant growth at an attractive valuation.

Polar Capital Emerging Markets & Asia Team - 27 May 2025

Risks

• Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its objective. Investors should make sure their attitude towards risk is aligned with the risk profile of the Fund before investing.

• Past performance is not a reliable guide to future performance. The value of investments may go down as well as up and you might get back less than you originally invested as there is no guarantee in place.

• The value of a fund's assets may be affected by uncertainties such as international political developments, market sentiment, economic conditions, changes in government policies, restrictions on foreign investment and currency repatriation, currency fluctuations and other developments in the laws and regulations of countries in which investment may be made. Please see the Fund's Prospectus for details of all risks.

· The Fund invests in the shares of companies and share prices can rise or fall due to several factors affecting global stock markets.

· The Fund uses derivatives which carry the risk of reduced liquidity, substantial loss and increased volatility in adverse market conditions, such as failure amongst market participants.

· The Fund invests in assets denominated in currencies other than the Fund's base currency. Changes in exchange rates may have a negative impact on the Fund's investments. If the share class currency is different from the currency of the country in which you reside, exchange rate fluctuations may affect your returns when converted into your local currency.

· The Fund invests in emerging markets where there is a greater risk of volatility due to political and economic uncertainties, restrictions on foreign investment, currency repatriation and currency fluctuations. Developing markets are typically less liquid which may result in large price movements to the Fund.

Important Information

Investment in the Fund concerns shares of the Fund and not in the underlying investments of the Fund.

The Fund promotes, among other characteristics, environmental or social characteristics and is classified as an Article 8 fund under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). For more information, please see the Prospectus and relevant Fund Supplement.

ESG and sustainability characteristics are further detailed on the investment manager's website: (https://www.polarcapital.co.uk/#/professional/ESG-and-Sustainability/Responsible-Investing/)

