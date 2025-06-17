Charles Schwab UK's Richard Flynn: Young UK investors leading thematic investing charge

At a 'tipping point'

clock • 3 min read

As the UK economy weathers continued cost-of-living challenges, higher interest rates and global market uncertainty, many younger investors are reassessing what it means to invest.

For Gen Z and Millennials, whose formative years have been shaped by climate disruption, social justice movements and rapid technological change, investing may no longer solely be about financial return – it can also be about impact. While thematic investing has been growing in popularity globally, it is still nascent in the UK. According to our latest Investment Forces research, 82% of UK investors are unaware of thematic investing. Yet the appetite is clearly there: 65% of them believe thematic strategies offer high return potential and 62% say they enable a more personalised portfo...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

Event Voice: Your questions answered by Polar Capital at the Emerging Markets Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your questions answered by Polar Capital at the Emerging Markets Conference

Volatility is opening up attractive entry points into emerging markets

Jorry Nøddekær, Lead Fund Manager, Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund
clock 17 June 2025 • 10 min read
Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months
Investment

Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months

UK expected to remain a financial hub

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 June 2025 • 2 min read
Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year
Investment

Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year

Geopolitical factors a 'significant risk'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot