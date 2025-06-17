Charles Schwab UK's Richard Flynn: Young UK investors leading thematic investing charge

For Gen Z and Millennials, whose formative years have been shaped by climate disruption, social justice movements and rapid technological change, investing may no longer solely be about financial return – it can also be about impact. While thematic investing has been growing in popularity globally, it is still nascent in the UK. According to our latest Investment Forces research, 82% of UK investors are unaware of thematic investing. Yet the appetite is clearly there: 65% of them believe thematic strategies offer high return potential and 62% say they enable a more personalised portfo...