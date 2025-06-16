Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months

UK expected to remain a financial hub

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

More than half (55%) of UK financial institutions expect their businesses to growth over the next 12 months.

According to Lloyds' latest Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey, this number is set to increase to 83% over a five-year period. Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year To back up these claims, 25% said they foresaw further expansion within financial services and 58% expected to maintain their current trajectory. With regards to delivering growth, 46% of firms said they are looking to expand in existing markets while 42% are investing in emerging markets. Optimism was fairly high as 60% of respondents predicted that the UK would retain i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year

Pacific AM snaps up Viewforth team

More on Investment

Charles Schwab UK's Richard Flynn: Young UK investors leading thematic investing charge
Investment

Charles Schwab UK's Richard Flynn: Young UK investors leading thematic investing charge

At a 'tipping point'

Richard Flynn
clock 17 June 2025 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your questions answered by Polar Capital at the Emerging Markets Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your questions answered by Polar Capital at the Emerging Markets Conference

Volatility is opening up attractive entry points into emerging markets

Jorry Nøddekær, Lead Fund Manager, Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund
clock 17 June 2025 • 10 min read
Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months
Investment

Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months

UK expected to remain a financial hub

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot