Majority of UK financial institutions expect growth over next 12 months

More than half (55%) of UK financial institutions expect their businesses to growth over the next 12 months.
According to Lloyds' latest Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey, this number is set to increase to 83% over a five-year period. Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year To back up these claims, 25% said they foresaw further expansion within financial services and 58% expected to maintain their current trajectory. With regards to delivering growth, 46% of firms said they are looking to expand in existing markets while 42% are investing in emerging markets. Optimism was fairly high as 60% of respondents predicted that the UK would retain i...
