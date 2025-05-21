'I am a fan of Rachel Reeves': The chancellor is winning over some global fund managers

‘I am one of the few UK bulls’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The UK’s unloved status among the global investment sect has been a long-term trend, but the country's first female chancellor has won back some non-domestic mandates with her clear vision and plan for investment revival.

Since coming into office last year, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has worked to instil a message of stability and reassurance into the UK economy, as all politicians attempt to do, with arguably mixed results. Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount The multi-billion pound ‘black hole' reportedly left by her Tory predecessors was a confronting challenge, and Reeves' plans to deal with it initially failed to win back global managers. Many managers exited the UK in 2016 following the Brexit vote, choosing to avoid the political volatility and weaknesses th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Tesla falls out of Scottish Mortgage's top 30 holdings

Amundi joins in European defence ETF trend

More on UK

UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve
UK

UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve

‘Not appropriate for our market’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 May 2025 • 3 min read
UK dividends fall 4.6% in Q1 amid cuts and lower one-off payments
UK

UK dividends fall 4.6% in Q1 amid cuts and lower one-off payments

Computershare Dividend Monitor

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read
Jupiter suffers £1bn outflows with analysts divided on outlook
UK

Jupiter suffers £1bn outflows with analysts divided on outlook

AUM of £43bn

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 24 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot