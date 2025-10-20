Partner Insight: Value Opportunities Beyond a Concentrated US Market

Global equity markets are increasingly dominated by a small group of US mega-cap stocks. The growth of passive investing has amplified concentration, leaving many investors exposed to sentiment-driven swings in a single sector.
For investors willing to look beyond the US, EAFE markets offer a diversified universe that spans high-quality companies across Europe and Japan. Valuations are more attractive, supported by a more balanced sector distribution. In today's environment of higher interest rates, wider dispersion, and rising geopolitical uncertainty, a value-oriented approach can help uncover overlooked opportunities across geographies and sectors.
US Concentration
Since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, the US market has added $21 trillion in value, over half of which has been driven by ten companies, largely tech and semiconductor firms buoyed by AI enthusiasm. Today, the top ten US stocks account for around 35% of the MSCI USA and 25% of the MSCI World Index, with their influence still growing. Passive flows reinforce this trend by directing capital to the largest companies, driving valuations higher. Such concentration leaves markets more correlated, with index performance heavily swayed by moves in a handful of dominant names.
While US market concentration is not new, history shows that market leadership rotates. In 1995, the ten largest stocks in the S&P 500 represented a diversified cross-section of the economy, spanning five sectors including industrials, energy, healthcare, consumer staples, and technology. Only one of those companies remains in the top 10 today. Fast forward to 2025, eight of the top ten are technology names, with the remaining two in financials. This stark shift highlights the unprecedented concentration shaping today's market. For investors, the key takeaway is that maintaining diversification helps reduce concentration risk and build more resilient portfolios.
S&P 500 Top Ten Stocks
The Case for Defensives
The structural growth story of US technology is undeniable. The rapid adoption of AI, cloud computing, and digital platforms has transformed industries and created enormous shareholder value. But with their recent stellar performance, many of the largest US names now trade at rich valuations, leaving little margin for error and exposing investors to concentration risk. The valuations of some of the classically defensive sectors, however, look very attractive, while also typically offering more compelling risk profiles. Indeed, defensives are trading close to historic lows relative to cyclically exposed sectors, despite their potential to provide stable earnings, stronger balance sheets, and reliable dividends in a higher-rate environment.[1]
Take Thermo Fisher Scientific, for example. As the world's largest life sciences company, it generates a significant share of revenue from recurring consumables and services and plays a crucial role in the research, development and manufacture of drugs. Post-pandemic, the company has struggled as its biotech customers work through a more difficult funding environment and Covid-19 related revenues roll off, while policy uncertainty around academic funding, tariffs and drug pricing have also weighed on sentiment. We believe these issues are temporary and have created a compelling entry point into a high-quality, resilient business with long-term growth drivers.
International Opportunities
Beyond the US, investors can find a wide range of compelling opportunities and global exposure in EAFE markets, where companies are often available at more attractive valuations, supported by solid fundamentals. MSCI EAFE offers a more balanced and diversified universe with 693 constituents drawn from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The top ten stocks in the index account for ~13% of total weight compared with 35% in MSCI USA. Looking back to 2015, the EAFE figure was broadly unchanged at 12%, whereas in the US the top ten weight has more than doubled from 17%. For active managers, this balance is particularly advantageous. With less dominance from the mega-caps, EAFE's structure creates a more fertile environment for stock selection. Greater dispersion across sectors and regions enables active value investors to identify companies whose fundamentals are not yet fully reflected in valuations.
Weight of Top Ten Stocks by Index
Europe, for example, provides access to sixteen different markets and a broad sector mix, which can help cushion portfolios should enthusiasm for US technology ease. Many European companies are truly global businesses, with nearly 60% of revenues generated abroad. Our portfolios include multinational leaders such as Sanofi, Roche, and Pernod Ricard, alongside regionally grounded firms with strong competitive positions like Lloyds and Associated British Foods. While Europe may trail in breakthrough digital technologies, it is taking a leadership role in decarbonization and clean energy. Companies such as Enel and Vinci are poised to benefit from the substantial investments required in grids and renewables. Valuations further strengthen the case: MSCI Europe trades at ~14x forward earnings versus 23x in the US, with low expectations creating scope for positive surprises.
Japan also presents a compelling case. Japanese corporates are typically conservatively run, with strong balance sheets and attractive valuations, traits that offer resilience in downturns and upside potential over the long term. Even without fully unlocking excess cash, governance reforms and a sharper focus on capital allocation could boost shareholder returns. Sundrug, one of Japan's largest drugstore operators, exemplifies the opportunity: a defensive business with attractive margins and exposure to structural tailwinds including ageing populations and increasing health care spending, currently trading at attractive levels after near-term growth concerns.
Conclusion
While US mega-cap stocks continue to dominate headlines and drive index returns, investors should remain mindful of the risks inherent in such concentration. Attractive opportunities exist both within the US (in underrepresented defensive sectors) and across international markets, where valuations are more compelling, leadership more diversified, and fundamentals strong. For long-term investors, particularly those with a value orientation, today's environment reinforces the importance of diversification, discipline, and active stock selection to identify resilient businesses and deliver sustainable returns across geographies and sectors.
[1] Defensive sectors include communication services, consumer staples, health care, real estate and utilities; cyclical sectors include consumer discretionary, energy, financials, industrials, information technology and materials
