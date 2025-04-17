Stories of the week: The FCA, Bank of America and Neil Woodford

Recession expectations, AI chips and Hargreaves Lansdown: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Joshua Downes
clock 17 April 2025 • 1 min read
7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing
Investment

7IM's Ben Kumar: Geographic location almost irrelevant in investing

'Vocation, not location'

Ben Kumar
clock 17 April 2025 • 3 min read
Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans
Investment

Compliance questions loom over Woodford's portfolio platform plans

FCA authorisation and/or promotion issues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 April 2025 • 5 min read
