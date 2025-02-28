Partner Insight: Uncovering the rich tapestry of emerging markets

The investment case for global emerging markets (GEMs) is well-established: favourable demographics, robust GDP growth, and the potential for portfolio such a varied spread of countries and sectors.

However, these factors have often failed to translate into superior investment performance compared to developed markets like the S&P 500 Index. This discrepancy may arise from investors viewing GEM equities as a homogeneous investment universe, which does not reflect the full opportunity set available to active investors.

This perception could be due the way index providers characterize the asset class. Michael Bourke, Head of EM Equities, argues that the MSCI EM Index does not reflect the full opportunity set available as China, India, Korea, and Taiwan represent three-quarters of the index.

In reality, GEMs are far more diverse, with regions like the Middle East, Latin America (LatAm), and South Africa offering unique opportunities. The divergence across the EM universe, combined with share price volatility, can provide plenty of opportunities for active investors.

Navigating the landscape of EM debt and equity markets

We believe the EM debt and equity markets offer significant diversification opportunities but require a nuanced approach due to their inherent differences and complexities. The EM debt market, which has grown rapidly in recent years, presents varied opportunities across countries and regions.

Michael Talbot, Fixed Income Investment Specialist, notes that each country is highly unique, with their respective economies driven by idiosyncratic factors. Even within regions such as LatAm, Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa, there is often little commonality. Moreover, the GEMs business cycle does not always follow that of developed markets (DMs) and currencies and regions might perform independently from one another. These differences highlight that EM bonds can potentially be a diversifier from DM assets.

The diverse nature of the EM equity universe also suggests that simply investing in an overall GEM equity tracker fund may disappoint. Having the flexibility to discriminate and construct their allocations accordingly could help investors achieve long-term success; it could also help investors to navigate the volatility that is often associated with EM and seize the opportunities that arise.

