Trump to go ahead with Mexico and Canada tariffs from 4 March

US President Donald Trump said tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico will resume on 4 March.
In a post on his Truth Social platform today (27 February), Trump said the proposed tariffs will go into effect as scheduled, as he continued accusing the two countries of allowing drugs to flow across their borders and into the US. "A large percentage of these drugs, much of them in the form of fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China," the president said. Trump signals 25% tariffs on EU coming 'very soon' As a result, he added that China will also be handed an additional 10% tariff taking effect on the same day. This comes on top of the 10% levy imposed on Beijing this mo...
