Webinar: Investment Talks....2025: Optimism, disruption, and Trump 2.0

Optimism, opportunity, economic disruption and trade wars – the outlook for investors this year is both positive and murky.

On the one hand, ‘higher for longer' tailwinds, failing inflation and rising gross domestic product are set to boost equities – could the year behold another stock market high in the UK?

On the flipside however, the impact of the US election and Donald Trump's second conclusive win has yet to play out fully, with the impact of ongoing globalisation, higher tariffs and the potential for further deregulation and tax cuts still unknown.

Investment Week and Professional Adviser bring you a new Investment, Talks event for 2025 will feature Schroders senior economist George Brown discussing the impact of Trump 2.0 to date, and the outlook for investments in the US, UK and Europe.

Join us on the 23rd January, shortly after the new president's inauguration to dissect the outlook for corporates, the impact on valuations and the opportunities – and risks – investors need to be aware of in 2025.

