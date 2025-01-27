Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action

President Trump wasted no time, as he started signing a flurry of executive orders the moment he was sworn in. Some of the orders had already been revealed ahead of the inauguration by either Trump or his team, but the new president still managed to pass through some surprises. Despite having hinted at tariffs for months now, he decided to commission a trade assessment before they could take effect on 1 February. Trump's remarks at Davos send 'pulse of optimism' as S&P 500 hits record high However, the threat is looming over half the world at the moment, with Mexico and Canada pote...