Friday Briefing: The week of American (uber)action

The long-awaited inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States took place on Monday (20 January), officially marking his return to the White House and, this time around, with a Republican majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
President Trump wasted no time, as he started signing a flurry of executive orders the moment he was sworn in. Some of the orders had already been revealed ahead of the inauguration by either Trump or his team, but the new president still managed to pass through some surprises. Despite having hinted at tariffs for months now, he decided to commission a trade assessment before they could take effect on 1 February. Trump's remarks at Davos send 'pulse of optimism' as S&P 500 hits record high However, the threat is looming over half the world at the moment, with Mexico and Canada pote...
