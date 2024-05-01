Partner Insight: The time for income

Higher bond yields and strong levels of dividend growth mean income-bearing assets currently offer investors an excellent opportunity, either income for its own sake or as a contribution to strong prospective total return.

We believe income bearing assets will continue to provide attractive opportunities for total return investors in 2024 and beyond.

With inflation expected to fall, the normalisation of the interest rate cycle will provide opportunities for strong total returns, particularly from good quality high yield bonds.

Global equity dividends will maintain strong pay-outs and robust share buyback activity, while their natural defensive qualities will continue to offer protection in volatile markets.

As rates fall and the yield available from cash declines, the through-cycle consistency of income from bonds and equity dividends will be increasingly attractive.

Investment experts across Aegon Asset Management's equities, high yield bonds and multi-asset platforms discuss the merit of income as a source of total return and make the case for each asset class.

