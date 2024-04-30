Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool

Bloomberg has launched a screening tool via its terminal to help investors assess investments based on sustainability criteria and thresholds customised by the end user.
The data provider said this comes in response to the diverse range of sustainable investment strategies clients are faced with and various global regulations products are scored against. Users will be able to input their investment preferences by selecting from a wide range of criteria and calibrating precise thresholds for three categories: sustainability targets, exclusion or ‘no harm' criteria, and good governance requirements. US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter The solution then calculates a percentage figure which reveals how much of a p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes