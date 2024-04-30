Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool

Available via Bloomberg terminal

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Bloomberg has launched a screening tool via its terminal to help investors assess investments based on sustainability criteria and thresholds customised by the end user.

The data provider said this comes in response to the diverse range of sustainable investment strategies clients are faced with and various global regulations products are scored against. Users will be able to input their investment preferences by selecting from a wide range of criteria and calibrating precise thresholds for three categories: sustainability targets, exclusion or ‘no harm' criteria, and good governance requirements. US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter The solution then calculates a percentage figure which reveals how much of a p...

Diversity Project's Parenting Horizons initiative

FCA outlines post-Brexit overhaul of UK's securitisation regime

Bloomberg debuts fully customisable sustainable investment screening tool
30 April 2024
