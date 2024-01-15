Kazakh airline Air Astana plans dual London listing

Valeria Martinez
Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s national carrier, has revealed plans to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The group, which operates routes in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and the Caucasus, said in a regulatory filing on Friday (12 January) it would seek to raise $120m in dual listings in London and Kazakhstan.  However, Air Astana did not specify how much of the company would be floated or confirm an expected valuation range. The London Tunnels set to become UK's first IPO of 2024 President and CEO Peter Foster said the initial public offering would accelerate the company's "next stage of growth". "We see significant opportunities to thicken our existing routes and expand into new g...

